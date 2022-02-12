W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.

WPC traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,711. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.