Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Walmart worth $245,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

