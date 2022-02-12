Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $172.00 at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.81.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

