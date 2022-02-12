Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.13 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and $3.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,455,245 coins and its circulating supply is 78,734,213 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.