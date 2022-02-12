Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.69 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

