Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,050 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock worth $117,889,001. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

