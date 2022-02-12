Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.45. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $232.17 and a 12 month high of $293.37.

