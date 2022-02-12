Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.