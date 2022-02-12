Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

