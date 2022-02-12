Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

VIOO opened at $195.06 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $205.55.

