Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

