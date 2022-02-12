Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $47.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

