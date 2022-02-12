Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $48.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

