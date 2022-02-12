Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,644. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
