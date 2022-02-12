Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,644. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 141,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

