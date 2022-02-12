Western Union (NYSE:WU) Posts Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $19.43. 9,819,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,502. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

