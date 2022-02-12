WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 233,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,994,854 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $6.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.03 million during the quarter.

In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $250,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $21,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $15,116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $14,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $12,943,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

