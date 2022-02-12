WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

WEX stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.93. 703,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

