WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

