WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.45 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.82.

NYSE WEX traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $171.93. 703,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

