WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $167.15, but opened at $173.00. WEX shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

