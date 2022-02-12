Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys Shares of 3,158 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSEC. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. increased their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,996. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

