Wilen Investment Management CORP. Invests $118,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DORM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
