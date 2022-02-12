Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 250,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,136. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

