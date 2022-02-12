Wilen Investment Management CORP. Raises Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,306 shares during the period. Trinseo makes up about 5.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TSE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

