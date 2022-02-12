Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes $61,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 1,245,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $909.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

