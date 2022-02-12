William Blair Initiates Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of BBAI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.