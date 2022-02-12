William Blair Initiates Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BBAI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BigBear.ai stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

