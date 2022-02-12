Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.78.

NASDAQ WING opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

