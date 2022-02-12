Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
WING has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.78.
NASDAQ WING opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
