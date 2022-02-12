WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ WW opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.