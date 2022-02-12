Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.93 on Friday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

