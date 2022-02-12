YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

