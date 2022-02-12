Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading 7.9% Higher

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 270.89 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.58). Approximately 61,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.33. The stock has a market cap of £42.01 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

Get Yü Group alerts:

In other Yü Group news, insider Tony Perkins bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,421.91).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.