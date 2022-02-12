Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce $1.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 59,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.