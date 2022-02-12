Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $204.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.90 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $915.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.