Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMAC.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 74,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -1.87. IMAC has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.
