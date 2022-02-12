Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. SPX reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. SPX has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

