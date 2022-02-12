Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,876. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

