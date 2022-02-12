Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report sales of $41.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Zynex posted sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $130.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $183.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynex.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $278.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

