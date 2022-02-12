Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 251.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,332. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

