Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post $202.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the lowest is $202.60 million. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $864.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $917.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

COHU stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 1,275,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cohu has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cohu by 58.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cohu by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cohu by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

