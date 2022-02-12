Zacks: Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.44). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 10,977,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,930,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

