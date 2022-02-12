Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.50 Million

Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce sales of $494.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $512.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

