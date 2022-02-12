Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $2.82. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.45. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

