Zacks: Analysts Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will report $402.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.20 million and the lowest is $394.01 million. RumbleON reported sales of $70.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $896.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.83 million to $905.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $574.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

