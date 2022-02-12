Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $2.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teck Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.26.

TECK stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

