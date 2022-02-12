Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 63,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

