Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $46.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.42 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $187.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $199.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.