Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $46.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.42 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $187.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.89 million to $199.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

