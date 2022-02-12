Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $91.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $378.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $381.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $415.30 million, with estimates ranging from $406.80 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 179,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,728. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

