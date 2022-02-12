Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Itron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 931.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.