Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBYI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,548. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

