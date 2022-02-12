Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ASLE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. AerSale has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

